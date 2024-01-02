(KRON) – The Santa Cruz County Sheriff’s Office found an inert military ordnance on the beach in Pajaro Dunes on New Year’s Eve.

On Dec. 31, the Santa Cruz County Sheriff’s Office bomb team was alerted of a suspicious object in Pajaro Dunes.

(Photo: Santa Cruz Sheriff’s County Office)

According to authorites, the object was an inert military ordnance, and it was deemed safe. The sheriff’s office suspects the ordnance was washed up from the area’s coastal flooding on Dec. 28.

Travis Air Force Base personnel collected the ordnance, according to authorities.