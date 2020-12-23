Inmate COVID-19 vaccines: California prison begins vaccinations

STOCKTON, Calif. (AP) — Vaccinations against COVID-19 have begun at a California prison facility for inmates with special medical needs.

The Los Angeles Times reports 65 inmates and employees of California Health Care Facility, Stockton, volunteered to receive the vaccine Tuesday.

Union official Steve Crouch tells the newspaper the employees who received vaccinations are in high-risk positions dealing with potentially infected inmates.

At least 150 of the facility’s 2,400 inmates are positive for COVID-19.

Vaccination of employees and high-risk inmates is also expected to get underway at the Central California Women’s Facility in Chowchilla and the California Medical Facility, Vacaville.