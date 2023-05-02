(KTXL) — An inmate at California State Prison, Sacramento was fatally shot by a correctional officer Monday while in a fight with another incarcerated person, the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation (CDCR) said.

It was the second time in less than 24 hours that an inmate at the prison was killed.

According to CDCR, around 6 p.m. on Monday, prison staff saw Mario Rushing choking another inmate. CDCR said correctional officers attempted to use chemical agents and other “less-lethal measures,” but were unsuccessful. According to CDCR, when the inmate being choked went limp and appeared to lose consciousness, a correctional officer shot Rushing.

CDCR said Rushing was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced deceased at 7:07 p.m. The other incarcerated person was treated at an on-site medical facility.

According to CDCR, an “inmate-manufactured weapon” was found at the fight.