Inmate found dead in cell at Sacramento State Prison: CDCR

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KRON) – An investigation into the death of an inmate at the California State Prison, Sacramento is underway, according to the Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation.

The Sacramento County coroner will determine a cause of death.

Around 6:53 a.m. on Saturday, Deandre A. Lewis was found unresponsive in his cell. He was later pronounced dead.

The 37-year-old had been admitted from Contra Costa County in June 2018 to serve life with the possibility of parole.

He was admitted several counts, some of which include aiding and abetting rape, oral copulation in concert with force/fear of injury, forcible rap with fear of bodily injury, and torture.

Shamar L. Thornton (Photo: Department of Corrections and Rehabilitations)

Authorities say Shamar L. Thornton, who was Lewis’ cellmate, is considered a suspect in this investigation.

The 36-year-old was admitted from San Bernardino County in June 2009, who is serving life without the possibility of parole for first-degree murder.

At the high-security prison in Folsom, 1,872 inmates are there with about 1,700 employees,

The institution provides inmates with work, career technical education, academic, self-help, art, religious and other rehab programs.