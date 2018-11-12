California

Interactive Map: Fires burning across California

Posted: Nov 12, 2018 12:55 PM PST

Updated: Nov 12, 2018 01:08 PM PST

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) - There are several fires raging across California, destroying thousands of structures and forcing tens of thousands of residents to evacuate from their homes. 

The Camp Fire is Butte County has become the most destructive fire in the state's history charring more than 6,000 homes and 113,000 acres. 

Firefighters are also battling several other blazes across California, including the Woolsey Fire in Southern California. 

Here's a look at the fire CAL Fire is currently fighting: 

