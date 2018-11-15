Interior chief, California governor visit Camp Fire in Butte County

U.S. Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke is visiting the aftermath of California’s deadliest wildfire and says it’s not the time to “point fingers.”

Zinke lamented the destruction Wednesday and says there are many factors in wildfires, including rising temperatures.

He was visiting the town of Paradise with Gov. Jerry Brown days after President Donald Trump blamed “poor” forest management for the fire. Brown says climate change is the greater source of the problem.

Brown says he spoke with Trump on Wednesday and that the president has pledged “the full resources of the federal government.”

Federal Emergency Management Agency Administrator Brock Long called the blaze “one of the worst disasters that I’ve seen in my career.”

Brock said people affected by the fire can start requesting federal assistance.

