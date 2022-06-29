SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Republican candidate for state attorney general Nathan Hochman is speaking out in response to the Supreme Court’s recent decisions on guns and abortion.

“I will commit now to enforcing all the laws on the books in the state of California protecting a woman’s rights, full stop,” Hochman said.

Hochman made the promise in response to the Supreme Court’s decision to strike down federal abortion protections.

“I have a beautiful daughter, wife, a mother, sisters and their rights, their ability to control their own reproductive decisions is something I’ve been steeped into the beginning, and so committing to protecting women’s reproductive rights is something I take seriously and dedicate myself as the attorney general to do,” Hochman said.

Hochman, who has served as a federal prosecutor and assistant United States attorney general said he was surprised by the court’s decision.

As more than two dozen states prepare to have abortion protections stripped, Hochman weighed in on California’s effort to help out-of-state people seeking abortions.

“I will leave for the state legislature to decide how best to allocate California’s resources, if they want to pay for certain things or not pay for certain things, that’s a decision for the California legislature. The California AG enforces those laws once they come on the books, and that’s what I intend to do,” Hochman told FOX40.

The Supreme Court’s decision on abortion has raised future concerns for LGBTQ rights and contraception, which Hochman said he would protect.

“100% fully in support of the same-sex unions, marriages, contraception, anybody to marry anybody they want, people to be able to take charge of their own liberty and have substantive right under the U.S. Constitution, I fully believe that,” Hochman said.

On guns, the Supreme Court last week struck down a New York law similar to California’s that requires people who want to carry a gun in public to prove they have a particular need, such as a direct threat to their safety.

Hochman doesn’t expect too much to change in California in response. He said he’s prepared to enforce California’s more than 100 firearm-related laws on the books.

One that may become law soon would allow private citizens to sue the makers, sellers and deliverers of illegal assault weapons and ghost guns. The law was modeled after Texas’s abortion ban.

“I don’t believe generally in private bounty laws to begin with. I believe if the state attorney general is doing his job, you don’t need private citizens doing the job for the state AG. The state attorney general has over 4,000 lawyers and a huge number of investigators and partners across law enforcement,” Hochman said.

Hochman also said if elected, he’ll crack down on ghost guns and take away guns from those on the state’s backlogged list of those in the armed and prohibited persons system.

“These are 26,000 people who should not and are legally prohibited from having a gun. Here’s my vow: Within the first 18 months, if we have the funding, we’ll go after all 26,000,” Hochman said.

Hochman said he’s prepared for his Democratic opponent and current Attorney General Rob Bonta to attack him for being part of the Republican Party.

Hochman said his campaign is focusing on making California safer.

“Rob Bonta doesn’t want to face that issue. He’s going to try to make abortion and the constitutional amendment the issue voters focus on for the California attorney generals’ office. The problem is there is no distance between him and myself in enforcing those rights,” Hochman said.