Interviews: Camp Fire evacuees talk about leaving behind homes up in flames

OROVILLE (KRON) - The Camp Fire continues to rip through Butte County in Northern California reaching 100,000 acres, according to Cal Fire.

Authorities say 20 percent of the fire is contained

Pacific Gas and Electric could be to blame for the cause of the fire.

Crews say they saw a damaged transmission tower when they were responding to an outage just 15 minutes before the fire ignited.

Camp Fire destroys Paradise community

The Cal Fire-Butte County Public Information Officer wants people to know it is going to take some time before they will let people come back to asses the damages of their homes.

"Just being here it stresses the need that people are just simply going to have to be patient. It going to take a long time. There are power lines down pretty much everywhere you turn. This isn't a place you know that you want to come to and be right now unless you have a good reason to. So we will get things clean up and try to get people back in here, but patience is really important right now."

KRON4's Sara Stinson went to the Church of the Nazarene in Oroville where they are helping out evacuees after fleeing their homes.

