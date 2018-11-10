Interviews: Camp Fire evacuees talk about leaving behind homes up in flames
OROVILLE (KRON) - The Camp Fire continues to rip through Butte County in Northern California reaching 100,000 acres, according to Cal Fire.
Authorities say 20 percent of the fire is contained
Pacific Gas and Electric could be to blame for the cause of the fire.
Crews say they saw a damaged transmission tower when they were responding to an outage just 15 minutes before the fire ignited.
The Cal Fire-Butte County Public Information Officer wants people to know it is going to take some time before they will let people come back to asses the damages of their homes.
"Just being here it stresses the need that people are just simply going to have to be patient. It going to take a long time. There are power lines down pretty much everywhere you turn. This isn't a place you know that you want to come to and be right now unless you have a good reason to. So we will get things clean up and try to get people back in here, but patience is really important right now."
KRON4's Sara Stinson went to the Church of the Nazarene in Oroville where they are helping out evacuees after fleeing their homes.
- SMOKE FROM CAMP FIRE POURS INTO BAY AREA
- CAMP FIRE IN BUTTE COUNTY EXPLODES IN SIZE
- INTERACTIVE MAP: WHERE IS THE CAMP FIRE BURNING
- NAPA NATIVE, NICE OF 'SISTER, SISTER' ACTRESS DIES IN SHOOTING
- WHAT WE KNOW ABOUT THE GUNMAN IN THOUSAND OAKS MASSACRE
Bay Area News
- Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Harrowing escapes, heartbreaking loss in Northern California
- From first shot to silence of peace: Timeline of World War I
- On SNL, Pete Davidson says sorry to wounded vet he mocked
- Harrison St. ramp in Oakland reopens after small fire caused temporary closure
Video Center
Trending Stories
Latest News
- Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
- Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
- Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
- Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.