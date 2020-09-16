Investigation underway after inmate attacks California Health Care Facility nurse

STOCKTON, Calif. (KRON) – An attempted homicide investigation is underway after an inmate attacked a California Health Care Facility registered nurse on Monday, according to the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation.

Around 2 p.m., authorities say the RN was doing a task when the 36-year-old inmate, Damien McDougland, struck him on the back of the head.

At an outside hospital, the nurse was given 10 stitches and is now recovering at home.

McDougland was put in maximum custody. He was not injured in the incident.

On May 26, 2015 in Alameda County, McDougland was sentenced to 20 years for assault with a deadly weapon, assault with force likely to produce great bodily injury, making criminal threats to cause great bodily injury or death and false imprisonment.

The California Health Care Facility gives medical and mental health treatments to inmates. A diagnostic center, dental clinic and dialysis unit is also available for inmates.

At this time, there are 2,499 inmates at the facility in Stockton with about 4,000 staff members.

