Iranian-Americans react to killing of general

LOS ANGELES (KRON/CNN) — Iranian-Americans reacted to the killing of Gen. Qassem Soleimani on Friday.

With a lot of mixed emotions on social media, some Iranian-Americans shared their thoughts on the airstrike.

“I feel kind of happy. Excited. I mean, not a lot of Iranians really like that guy,” one man said.

“I can say people in Iran, they need some changes,” another man said. “Killing him, it can make some changes in Iran.”

“Two weeks ago, more than 1,000 young people… they killed in my country,” a woman said.