Why masks are still required in California

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) — Although the CDC said Thursday that fully vaccinated people can end face mask use in most cases, the mask rules in California remain the same.

So, when is a mask required?

The state of California has not yet adopted the CDC’s new guidance. In the Bay Area, masks are still required.

For those of you wondering, as of this moment no word yet from Gov. Newsom / California Department of Public Health on new CDC Mask guidance. — Ashley Zavala (@ZavalaA) May 13, 2021

Counties are waiting for the California Department of Public Health to make an announcement.

On Wednesday, Governor Gavin Newsom said California will eliminate its outdoor mask mandates when the state plans to fully reopen June 15, but some rules for indoors will remain.

As we recently did with the new guidance on outdoor masking for fully vaccinated people, we must wait for the state to adopt the updated guidelines before making changes to the local health order that we consider safe. (2/4) — SFDPH (@SF_DPH) May 13, 2021

Current state mask rules allow fully vaccinated Californians to go without a mask in most outdoor settings with the exceptions of massive gatherings like live sporting events, performances and festivals.

Meanwhile, those who are not vaccinated have to wear them in those settings, and in other settings where physical distancing is not possible.

As for getting rid of the indoor mask rules, Governor Newsom says California will likely have them beyond June 15.

The CDC on Thursday eased indoor mask-wearing guidance for fully vaccinated people, allowing them to safely stop wearing masks inside in most places.

The new guidance still calls for wearing masks in crowded indoor settings like buses, planes, hospitals, prisons and homeless shelters, but will help clear the way for reopening workplaces, schools, and other venues — even removing the need for masks or social distancing for those who are fully vaccinated.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.