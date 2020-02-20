‘It’s worse than a slum’: Trump rips San Francisco over homeless crisis… again

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KRON) – President Donald Trump spewed some harsh words about the city of San Francisco as he made a campaign stop in Bakersfield on Wednesday.

Trump took aim at the city over its homeless problems.

He made a similar comment about Los Angeles Tuesday while attending a briefing with the 2028 Summer Olympics Committee.

He says if both San Francisco and Los Angeles don’t fix their homeless crises, his administration will step in.

“Look what’s happened to San Francisco — so sad what’s happened. When you see a slum, where it’s a slum — it’s worse than a slum — there’s no slum like that. What they’ve done to San Francisco is a crying shame. And it’s something we’re going to do something about. Because, if they don’t fix it up, clean it up, take care of the homeless, do what they have to do — but clean up their city — the federal government is going to have to step in. We’re going to do it in Los Angeles and San Francisco,” he said.

This isn’t the first time Trump has fired shots at San Francisco.

Back in October, Trump called out House Speaker Nancy Pelosi in a series of tweets, saying the San Francisco district was “very bad and dangerous.”

“I can’t believe that Nancy Pelosi’s District in San Francisco is in such horrible shape that the City itself is in violation of many sanitary & environmental orders, causing it to owe the Federal Government billions of dollars,” Trump claimed. “And all she works on is Impeachment…..”

I can’t believe that Nancy Pelosi’s District in San Francisco is in such horrible shape that the City itself is in violation of many sanitary & environmental orders, causing it to owe the Federal Government billions of dollars – and all she works on is Impeachment….. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 26, 2019

One month before that in September, Trump threatened to sic the Environmental Protection Agency on San Francisco over its homeless population, accusing the city of allowing a tremendous amount of waste, including needles, to go through storm drains into the ocean.

“It’s a terrible situation that’s in Los Angeles and in San Francisco,” Trump told reporters on Air Force One as he returned to Washington. “And we’re going to be giving San Francisco — they’re in total violation — we’re going to be giving them a notice very soon.”

