Martin Jenkins becomes 1st openly gay man nominated to CA Supreme Court

CALIFORNIA (KRON) — Justice Martin Jenkins was nominated to the California Supreme Court on Monday. He would be the first openly gay Black man to serve in the position.

Jenkins, born and raised in the San Francisco Bay Area, received his law degree from the University of San Francisco School of Law in 1980 and practiced in the Bay Area in many positions. He was most recently an Associate Justice of the California Court of Appeal, First Appellate District, Division Three.

If confirmed, Jenkins will replace Justice Ming W. Chin, who retired two months ago.

