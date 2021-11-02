Jessica Simpson opens up about alcoholism and recovery

Singer Jessica Simpson attends the Premiere of ‘The Hunger Games: Mockingjay’ on November 17, 2014 in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jason Merritt/Getty Images)

(KRON) — Pop music singer and fashion designer Jessica Simpson wrote a raw and candid social media post about the moment she decided to eliminate alcohol from her life.

Simpson is almost unrecognizable in a photograph that was taken on Nov. 1, 2017. After a night of heavy drinking on Halloween, she woke up that morning feeling determined to never pick up another drink again.

Alcohol “kept my mind and heart circling in the same direction and quite honestly I was exhausted,” Simpson wrote in Instagram and Twitter posts.

This person in the early morning of Nov 1, 2017 is an unrecognizable version of myself. I had so much self discovery to unlock and explore.

￼ pic.twitter.com/LEBoj7AsTS — Jessica Simpson (@JessicaSimpson) November 1, 2021

Simpson, 41, realized that she didn’t love or respect herself.

“I didn’t love myself. I didn’t respect my own power. Today I do. I have made nice with the fears and I have accepted the parts of my life that are just sad. I am wildly honest and comfortably open. I am free,” she wrote.

The mother of three marked a proud milestone Monday: Four years of sobriety.

Simpson’s “Day 1” of sobriety photo has more than half a million hearts on Instagram.

Singer Jessica Simpson arrives to the 32nd Annual “American Music Awards” November 14, 2004 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Carlo Allegri/Getty Images)

Fans appreciated the usually-glamourous star being willing to make herself vulnerable on social media.

“There is so much stigma around the word alcoholism or the label of an alcoholic. The real work that needed to be done in my life was to actually accept failure, pain, brokenness, and self sabotage,” Simpson wrote.

Alcoholism is an epidemic that “touches everyone in some way,” said Lindsey Singleton, director of Wellness Retreat Recovery Center in the east foothills of San Jose.

Addicts who seek treatment at Wellness come from every walk to life.

“It’s blown my mind over the past several years. The people that I encounter who are struggling with addiction are the most brilliant, creative, intelligent people. They are not the stigma. They are real people who have done amazing things with their lives,” Singleton told KRON4.

Drinking alcohol over the age of 21 is widely accepted in society. Many alcoholics don’t realize they are developing a dependency that will ultimately make their lives unmanageable, Singleton said.

“We are living in an extremely stressful time. Everyone is looking for some relief. Most people had no idea that this was going to be the outcome,” she said.

According to the CDC, excessive alcohol use is responsible for more than 95,000 deaths in the United States each year, or 261 deaths per day.

Jessica Simpson poses with her book “Open Book” in Los Angeles on February 22, 2020. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

Celebrities who open up about their addiction struggles and recovery journeys can help people who are still struggling, Singleton said.

“(Simpson) obviously has a strong influence based on who she is. That can be a door for people to know, ‘I am not alone in this,'” Singleton said.

Transparency and honesty are important pillars of overcoming addiction.

“Addiction really thrives in secrecy and isolation. To be able to own it, and be transparent, is the first step in getting what you need. Even if you can tell just one person about it,” Singleton said.