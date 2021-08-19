John Cox says mom spoke Spanish while addressing issues CA Latinos face

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) — The California Recall Debate held in San Francisco Thursday discussed a variety of issues Californians face.

Rancho Santa Fe businessman John Cox, former San Diego Mayor Kevin Faulconer and Assemblyman Kevin Kiley all participated in the debate.

When asked about California’s Latino community and the biggest issue they face, Cox used the opportunity to bring out his bilingual skills.

“Mi madre habla español para una nativa,” Cox said. “My mother spoke Spanish like a native and she taught poor children in Chile.”

Cox continued to say his mom was a school teacher and a single mom in Chicago.

“I start at the bottom, and I got a good education,” he said. “And then I got the opportunity to start my own business. That’s what the Latino families need in California.”

Cox said families have been denied that opportunity.

“We’ve got to make it easier for people to get a great education, school of choice is absolutely what I’m going to argue for,” he said. “And we need to make sure people can start their own businesses and become a success and get the American dream like I’ve had.”