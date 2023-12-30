(FOX40.COM) — Weeks after a judge temporarily blocked a state law that bans Californians from carrying guns in most public spaces, a federal appeals court reversed that decision on Saturday.

The ruling allows for the law to temporarily go into effect at the start of the new year.

Video Above: Multiple Gun Control Bills Signed Into California Law By Governor Gavin Newsom (September 2023)

Gov. Gavin Newsom signed Senate Bill-2 in September. The law would ban Californians from carrying firearms in 26 types of public places including parks, sports stadiums, amusement parks, and houses of worship.

The law also implements new guidelines for Californians seeking to obtain a concealed carry weapons permit.

According to the legislation, CCW permit applicants are required to have previous firearms training, be 21 years old, provide character references, and go through a background check.

On Dec. 20, U.S. District Judge Cormac Carney ruled against SB-2, arguing it is “repugnant to the 2nd amendment.”

Saturday’s decision by the appeals court determined the law can go into effect on Jan. 1, but another panel of judges will make a ruling later in 2024.

Newsom has long backed SB-2, arguing it will make California safer. The governor issued a statement on Saturday’s ruling: