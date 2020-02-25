Julian Castro tours California to campaign for presidential candidate Elizabeth Warren

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KRON) – Former presidential candidate Julian Castro is touring California, campaigning for Elizabeth Warren.

He made a quick stop in California’s Capital city to speak with reporters.

“Everyone’s excited about the California primary coming up on March 3rd,” Castro said.

Two recently released California polls show Warren in third place, trailing Bernie Sanders and Joe Biden but Castro says Warren is riding momentum after the Democratic Debate in Nevada.

“Unfortunately all of the early voting had happened in Nevada so you couldn’t see the effect yet of that momentum but I’m confident that we will see that in the weeks to come,” Castro said.

According to the Sacramento Bee, Warren has the fewest visits of any of the presidential candidates on the Democratic Super Tuesday ticket.

Castro, who made several stops along coastal and central California, was asked if she’s taking the state seriously.

“We’re not in Super Tuesday yet, and she does take California seriously, the campaign takes California seriously, the staff has been organizing across the state, there’s a whole army of volunteers supporting the campaign,” Castro said.

Castro campaigning with Warren comes weeks after he dropped out of the race for Democratic presidential candidate.

Here’s how he responded when asked if he’s Warren’s pick for vice president.

“She’s been clear, it would be presumptuous for her to talk about individuals because she has not secured the democratic nomination,” Castro said.

The campaign wouldn’t say when or even if Warren will be making a stop in California ahead of Super Tuesday.

