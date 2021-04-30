Kaiser laying off hundreds of healthcare workers across Northern CA

LOS ANGELES, CA – NOVEMBER 13: General views of Kaiser Permanente Los Angeles Medical Center on November 13, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by AaronP/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images)

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) — Kaiser Permanente is laying off hundreds of healthcare workers across Northern California.

The layoffs will affects more than 200 healthcare workers at facilities all over Northern California, Union Press Secretary Renée Saldaña confirmed with KRON4 on Friday.

The workers impacted include admitting staff who are often the first line of interaction with patients, patient transport staff who help get patients to the right place for care in Walnut Creek and Antioch, and patient care technicians who provide bedside care in Oakland, among others.

Saldaña called the layoffs “outrageous” and “wholly unacceptable”.

“This is an outrageous and wholly unacceptable act by a corporation that made $6.4 billion in pandemic profits last year,” she said.

