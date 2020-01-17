Kaiser pledges $25M to California housing fund

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) – Hospital giant Kaiser Permanente has pledged $25 million to a new state fund aimed at getting people off the streets.

Gov. Gavin Newsom signed an executive order last week creating what he proposes to be a $750 million fund that providers could use to pay rents or subsidize affordable housing.

Kaiser calls homelessness a public health issue.

CEO Greg Adams says chronic homelessness has been shown to cut 27 years from the average lifespan.

Kaiser’s pledge came a day after Newsom wrapped up a statewide tour promoting his homelessness plan.

