Kardashians will not campaign with Caitlyn Jenner amid governor run

LOS ANGELES (KTLA) — Caitlyn Jenner officially announced her run for governor of California.

But the question is, who will not be stumping for her?

Her own family.

The Olympic hero turned reality TV star and transgender rights activist announced Friday that she’s filed paperwork to enter the race to become California’s next governor.

But Saturday morning, TMZ is reporting that the Kardashians will not be hitting the campaign trail on behalf of Caitlyn now that she’s in the running.

One reason — according to TMZ’s sources — is that Caitlyn’s conservative politics don’t seem to mesh with the slightly left-leaning children.

Some may recall they were behind Hillary Clinton in her 2016 run. Plus there’s still a lot of fallout from her divorce with Kris Jenner.

Kim Kardashian in particular has been active in politics lately, working with Trump on prison reform, but she’s never personally aligned herself with conservative views.

Even during Kanye’s failed presidential bid, she did not personally campaign for her now estranged husband.