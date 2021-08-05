‘Keep talking’: LeBron James calls out haters after Lakers’ free agency moves

Los Angeles Lakers’ LeBron James celebrates after making a 3-point shot during the first half of an NBA conference semifinal playoff basketball game against the Houston Rockets Saturday, Sept. 12, 2020, in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

LOS ANGELES (KRON) — NBA star LeBron James on Wednesday called out the haters after chatter began to spread in response to the Los Angeles Lakers’ free agency moves.

Critics were concerned with the ages of the newest Lakers members.

But James wants those critics to keep that same energy once the new season begins.

“Keep talking about my squad, our personnel ages, the way he plays, he stays injured, we’re past our time in this league, etc etc etc,” James wrote in a now-deleted tweet. “Do me one favor PLEASE!!!! And I mean PLEASE!!! Keep that same narrative ENERGY when it begins! That’s all I ask. #ThankYou.”

LeBron calls out those doubting the Lakers 👀 pic.twitter.com/V83nXIdJIX — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) August 4, 2021

The team revamped its roster by adding a number of players, including Russell Westbrook (32), Carmelo Anthony (37), and Dwight Howard (35), amongst others. James is 36.

Los Angeles’ roster has an average age of 32.4 years old, which is not only the oldest team currently, but also one of the oldest of all time, SBNation reports.

Anthony Davis is 28, but has a history of injuries and played just 36 games last season.

The Lakers added some youth to their roster when they signed three players in their 20s — Talen Horton Tucker, Malik Monk and Kendrick Nunn.