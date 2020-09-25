Keith Hufnagel, CA skateboard legend, dies at 46

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) — California skateboarding legend Keith Hufnagel has died at the age of 46 after a battle with brain cancer.

Hufnagel also founded a popular skate brand, HUF Worldwide. The first HUF shop opened up in San Francisco — where he moved in the early ’90s to pursue his passion for skating.

“Hufnagel saw an opportunity to give back to that same community which had raised him, and opened a small boutique on an offbeat block of San Francisco’s Tenderloin District, the first of its kind,” according the the brand’s website.

SneakerNews on Twitter said HUF was one of the most recognizable skateshops in the world.

Sad to learn that Keith Hufnagel, founder of @hufworldwide, has passed away. Huf was one of the most recognizable skateshops in the world, and they were behind some great shoe collaborations as well. pic.twitter.com/LzFuLkrlK2 — Sneaker News (@SneakerNews) September 24, 2020

“He bridged the worlds of skate, streetwear, and sneakers in an authentic way that continues to have a lasting impact today,” Nice Kicks said in a tweet tribute.

RIP Keith Hufnagel 🕊



Huf was one of the most prolific 90s skaters and would later open one of the most recognized skate shops, @hufworldwide. He bridged the worlds of skate, streetwear, and sneakers in an authentic way that continues to have a lasting impact today. #RIPHUF pic.twitter.com/aBReaM1tQS — Nice Kicks (@nicekicks) September 24, 2020

HUF Worldwide announced his death on Thursday, saying he battled cancer for 2.5 years. “Keith’s legacy will continue to live at HUF,” the brand said.

Read the brand’s full statement:

“We are absolutely heartbroken to deliver the news today that HUF founder Keith Hufnagel has passed away. Keith battled brain cancer for the past 2.5 years. And though he beat the odds and fought back much longer than his diagnosis permitted, he ultimately and unfortunately lost the fight.



Keith was not only the ‘HUF’nagel in HUF. He was the heart and soul of this brand. He built and brought together a community of people like no one else could.



Keith paved the way for all of us – as a respected professional skateboarder, shop owner, brand founder, footwear and apparel designer, creative director, and industry leader. He showed us how to do it, and how do it right.



Keith loved skateboarding and the culture around it. He did things his way and did them for the right reasons. He inspired so many of us across the globe.



But above anything else, Keith loved and supported the people around him. He would do anything for his friends, family and children. He passionately wanted to see others succeed. And we all loved him for it.



Keith’s legacy will continue to live on at HUF. Today, tomorrow and forever.



Rest in peace, Keith.”

