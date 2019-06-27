Kevin Durant sells Malibu home for $12.1M

MALIBU (KRON) – Free agent Kevin Durant has sold his Malibu mansion for $12.1 million, according to the Los Angeles Times.

The sale comes on the heels of Durant’s decision to opt out of his $31.5 million player option with the Golden State Warriors to become an unrestricted free agent.

The home located on Victoria Point Road in Malibu’s Broad Beach neighborhood boasts 5,136 sq. ft., with 4 bedrooms and 6 bathrooms.

The oceanfront property boasts an open floor plan with “disappearing walls of glass showcasing the majestic cove,” according to the now-sold listing on RedFin, which displays the sold date as June 25.

Aside from the sweeping ocean views, there’s a balcony leading directly to the beach, a massage and exercise loft, library, elevator on each floor, and media room.

Durant had previously purchased the home last year for $12.5 million, the Times reported.