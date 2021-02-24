Kevin Faulconer takes aim at Gov. Newsom, pushes to reopen schools

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KRON) — One of the candidates hoping to take Governor Newsom’s job made a stop in Sacramento in a push to reopen schools.

Former San Diego Mayor Kevin Faulconer is getting involved in the state-wide debate over how and when to get students back in class rooms.

“We are in real danger of losing an entire semester,” Faulconer said.

For the first time since announcing his run for governor, Kevin Faulconer stopped in California’s capital city Wednesday.

Outside the California Department of Education building, the Republican criticized the state’s lack of progress in opening up public schools — taking aim at Governor Gavin Newsom.

“All we continue to hear is rhetoric, all we continue to hear is we’re going to come up with another plan,” Faulconer said.

For the last couple of months, the governor and legislature have been in an ongoing debate over how and when to reopen schools. The governor says he’s confident they’ll come to an agreement soon.

“I’m not going to get into the details in the weeds right now, I’m not saying we’re at the one or two yard line, we’re certainly at the red zone, we look forward to working together this week to see where we end up,” Gov. Newsom said.

The school reopening standstill comes as teachers unions demand safety and access to vaccines, school administrators and districts worry about funds, logistics and testing, while others want kids quickly back in the classroom.

Faulconer says he would incentivize reopening with funds, which Newsom has tried to do. Faulconer also suggests the state provide education stimulus checks for parents who can’t send their kids back to closed classrooms.

“That sometimes have had to not go to work because they have to be with their kids at home, or they’ve had to buy school supplies, that’s costing them money, that’s costing them lost wages,” Faulconer said. “I think it’s important for us to consider that if our schools continue not to reopen.”