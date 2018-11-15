California

Kim Porter, ex-girlfriend of Diddy, found dead at 47

Posted: Nov 15, 2018 01:36 PM PST

Updated: Nov 15, 2018 02:44 PM PST

LOS ANGELES (KRON) - Kim Porter, the model who dated mogul Diddy and is the mother to three of his children, was found dead Thursday at her home in Los Angeles, TMZ reports. 

Authorities got a call around noon to Porter's residence in Toluca Lake, sources tell TMZ.

According to emergency dispatch audio obtained by the entertainment site, the call came in as a patient in cardiac arrest. 

Porter,47, had allegedly been suffering pneumonia for several weeks, but her cause of death has not been determined. 

Porter and Diddy began dating in 1994 and were on and off for over a decade.

They share three children—twin girls Jessie James and D'Lila, and a son, Christian Combs. 

Porter also has a son, actor Quincy Brown, from a previous relationship, who Diddy claims as his own. 

