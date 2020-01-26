Kobe Bryant’s 13-year-old daughter reportedly on board in deadly helicopter crash

LOS ANGELES (KRON) – One of Kobe Bryant’s daughters, 13-year-old Gianna, was reportedly also on board the helicopter that crashed in Calabasas on Sunday morning, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.
Bryant and his daughter were reportedly on their way to the Kobe Bryant Tournament in Calabasas.
According to Wojnarowski, another parent and player were on board the helicopter as well.
Los Angeles fire officials confirmed that there were no survivors in the crash.
Authorities continue to investigate the incident at this time.
TMZ first reported that Gianna was also killed in the crash.
