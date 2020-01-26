Kobe Bryant’s 13-year-old daughter reportedly on board in deadly helicopter crash

LOS ANGELES (KRON) – One of Kobe Bryant’s daughters, 13-year-old Gianna, was reportedly also on board the helicopter that crashed in Calabasas on Sunday morning, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.

Bryant and his daughter were reportedly on their way to the Kobe Bryant Tournament in Calabasas.

According to Wojnarowski, another parent and player were on board the helicopter as well.

Los Angeles fire officials confirmed that there were no survivors in the crash.

Authorities continue to investigate the incident at this time.

TMZ first reported that Gianna was also killed in the crash.

ORLANDO, FL – JUNE 14: Kobe Bryant #24 of the Los Angeles Lakers kisses his daughter, Gianna, after the Lakers defeated the Orlando Magic 99-86 in Game Five of the 2009 NBA Finals on June 14, 2009 at Amway Arena in Orlando, Florida.

TORONTO, ON – FEBRUARY 14: Kobe Bryant #24 of the Los Angeles Lakers and the Western Conference warms up with daughter Gianna Bryant during the NBA All-Star Game 2016 at the Air Canada Centre on February 14, 2016 in Toronto, Ontario.

IRVINE, CA – JULY 26: Kobe Bryant and daughter Gianna Bryant watch during day 2 of the Phillips 66 National Swimming Championships at the Woollett Aquatics Center on July 26, 2018 in Irvine, California.

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – JULY 27: Gianna Bryant and her father, former NBA player Kobe Bryant, attend the WNBA All-Star Game 2019 at the Mandalay Bay Events Center on July 27, 2019 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

LOS ANGELES, CA – FEBRUARY 26: Kobe Bryant and his family attend the premiere of Disney's "A Wrinkle In Time" at the El Capitan Theatre on February 26, 2018 in Los Angeles, California.

ANAHEIM, CA – JUNE 22: Los Angeles Lakers star Kobe Bryant (R), wife Vanessa Bryant (L) and daughters Natalia (2nd from R) and Gianna (3rd from R) celebrate the Lakers' NBA championship with Goofy at Disneyland on June 22, 2010 in Anaheim, California.

LOS ANGELES, CA – DECEMBER 18: Kobe Bryant poses with his family at halftime after both his #8 and #24 Los Angeles Lakers jerseys are retired at Staples Center on December 18, 2017 in Los Angeles, California.

