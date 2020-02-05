Kristin Smart case: Search warrants served in California, Washington

SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) – Authorities announced Wednesday that deputies have served searched warrants in California and Washington state in connection with the disappearance of Kristin Smart.

The San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement the warrants were served for specific items of evidence inside four separate locations in the two states – two in San Luis Obispo County, one in Los Angeles County, and one in Washington state.

Details on the search warrants have not been released.

Smart, a 19-year-old from Stockton who was a freshman student at Cal Poly San Luis Obispo, was last seen May 25, 1996 while returning to her dorm after an off-campus party.

In 2016, FBI agents excavated an area at Cal Poly that was one of several locations identified by K9s specially trained in detecting the scent of very old human remains.

Authorities said the investigation is active and ongoing.

No other details were immediately available.

Latest Stories: