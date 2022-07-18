SALINAS, Calif. (KRON) — The mystery of what investigators believe happened to Cal Poly student Kristin Smart when she vanished from San Luis Obispo was described in detail by prosecutors Monday for opening statements.

Prosecutors told the jury that the man on trial, Paul Flores, murdered 19-year-old Smart while he attempted to rape her in his dorm room on May 26, 1996.

Smart was last seen alive as she was walking from an off-campus party back to her dorm room with help from three other students. Two of the students broke away from the group, leaving Smart with Flores.

Both students said, to this day, they regret their decision to leave the college freshman behind before she made it all the way to her dorm room, according to Deputy District Attorney Christopher Peuvrelle. Smart was “incapacitated” — unable to walk or stand on her own — because of something she drank at the party, the prosecutor told the jury.

Peuvrelle said Flores has a history of slipping drugs into women’s drinks at parties and bars before sexually assaulting them. Peuvrelle told the jury about three women who were drugged at bars and sexually assaulted by Flores inside his home within the past decade.

Paul Flores is charged with murdering Kristin Smart, 19, when she was a freshman at Cal Poly in 1996. Opening statements will begin at 9:30 am. Prosecutors will reveal details of a murder investigation that’s nearly 3-decades in the making. I am in the courthouse. @kron4news pic.twitter.com/Zu7SVyIS10 — Amy Larson (@AmyLarson25) July 18, 2022

Flores’ father, Ruben Flores, is charged with hiding Smart’s body in the backyard of his Arroyo Grande home to help coverup the killing and protect his son.

One of Kristin’s closest college friends, Steve Fleming, noticed that Paul Flores would linger around Smart’s dorm hall even though he didn’t live there. “He noticed Paul Flores would randomly walk through the halls of Muir Dorm. Paul would try to get Kristin’s attention and she was too nice to tell him off. She was too kind-hearted. 1996 was before the #MeToo movement,” Peuvrelle told the jury.

Smart’s roommate Margarita Campos saw Paul Flores being “unnaturally interested in Kristin,” Peuvrelle said.

“He would stare at their group (of friends). He made their group uncomfortable. But Kristin was too nice,” Peuvrelle said.

Smart’s body has never been found. Investigators believe her body was moved out of a grave hidden in Ruben Flores’ home’s backyard to an unknown location just before deputies served a search warrant on the house in 2020. Paul Flores and his father were arrested in 2021 and they pleaded not guilty.

Paul Flores’ father and mother sat in the courtroom gallery Monday behind their son.

Kristin Smart

Prosecution: Opening Statements by Deputy District Attorney Christopher Peuvrelle

“1,359 Sundays have passed since May 26 of 1996. Stan and Denise sent their oldest daughter Kristin to college at Cal Poly. During her freshman year, they looked forward to every Sunday a cheerful phone call from her. But on May 26, 1996, while the Smart family waited for that call, Paul Flores was calling his dad, Ruben Flores, for help,” Peuvrelle told the jury.

“This is a 25-year investigation. It’s a case about perseverance that led detectives ultimately, in 2021, to a burial site underneath the deck of Ruben Flores’ house. The evidence will show that Kristin was murdered by Paul Flores, and that Paul and Ruben buried her under Ruben Flores’ deck,” Peuvrelle told the jury.

“While the entire community banded together to search for Kristin desperately, Paul and Ruben did not. Ruben tore down missing posters of Kristin showing her smiling beautiful face, called her a ‘dirty slut,’ all while her corpse was decomposing under his deck,” Peuvrelle told the jury.

Defense: Opening Statements by Defense Attorney Robert Sanger

“This obviously is a tragic situation in one sense or another. It is believed she is deceased, but there is no evidence of what happened to her after Paul Flores left her. This is about the facts. Facts will show law enforcement was aware that they did not have a case. They are aware that they had no eye witnesses, a body was not recovered, there is no physical evidence, and no forensic evidence,” Sanger said.

“The fact is, there is a lot of ‘sort of evidence.’ I say that because you will see, when you actually listen to what comes out, it’s not what it seems to be,” Sanger said.

“It’s not nice to talk about someone who is not here to defend herself. On the other hand, (prosecutors) will present evidence that she was from from a tight-knit family, everything was wonderful, and it wasn’t, unfortunately. Kristin was engaged in at-risk behavior. It was problematic. Her friends said she was likely to get in a car with a guy and go off. She told people that she was a model, worked for Roxy, the company that made the short shorts she was wearing that night with a crop top. She did not,” Sanger told the jury.

“She had a history of going off with men, including older men. Her parents were at wits end with her because she had quit her jobs and was flunking out. She indicated to people that she wanted to leave and be a model,” Sanger told the jury.

Opening statements are still underway. This breaking news story will be updated.