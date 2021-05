SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – California announces the largest vaccine incentive program in the country. 10 top winner will get $1.5 million, while another 30 will get $50,000.

California is set to fully reopen its economy on June 15. Travel is up and capacity restrictions are down.

Giants fall to the Dodgers.

A’s beat the Angels after they got stuck in traffic and had to take BART.