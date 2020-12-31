L.A. County COVID deaths surpass 10,000 as NYE approaches

LOS ANGELES (KRON) — Los Angeles County has surpassed another tragic milestone: 10,000 confirmed COVID-19 deaths.

The Los Angeles County Department of Public health confirmed the county as the New Year’s Eve holiday approaches.

More than 756,000 positive cases have been reported across the county along with a total of 10,056 deaths.

On Wednesday, the health department confirmed 274 new deaths, surpassing Tuesday’s all-time high.

Nearly 10,400 cases were reported Wednesday.

Two months ago, L.A. County reported about 1,200 cases a day. This past week, the county has averaged 13,000 new cases every day.

On top of that, hospitalizations are at an all-time high since the pandemic began. Currently, there are 7,415 people hospitalized with COVID-19 and 20% of them are in ICU, according to the public health department.

That’s an increase of more than 500 people in the last two days.

The L.A. County Department of Public Health is working to deliver COVID-19 vaccines and prioritize specific populations.

As of Tuesday, more than 78,000 frontline healthcare workers at acute care hospitals received their first doses.