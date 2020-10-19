Laboratory tags record number of sharks off California coast

HUNTINGTON BEACH, Calif. (AP) — Marine researchers have determined there are more sharks in the water off the coast of Southern California than ever before.

KCAL-TV reported the Shark Lab at California State University, Long Beach, has tagged 38 sharks, which is more than triple the number tagged tag last year.

Lab Director Chris Lowe tweeted about the findings and shared drone video of great white shark pups and juveniles swimming along beaches from San Diego to Santa Barbara.

Lowe says the shark clusters have been larger and remained in the coastal waters longer than in past years.

