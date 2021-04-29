Lady Gaga’s alleged dognappers arrested for attempted murder, robbery

LOS ANGELES (KRON) — The suspects who allegedly dognapped Lady Gaga’s two French Bulldogs and shot her dog walker back in February were arrested Thursday, TMZ reports.

The suspects were arrested on multiple charges, including attempted murder and robbery, law enforcement sources told TMZ.

Police reportedly got video of where the dogs were dropped off in an alley days after the dognapping, which later became key evidence in finding and arresting the suspects.

The incident occurred on Feb. 24.

Ryan Fischer was shot while walking the dogs, and two of the three French bulldogs were stolen.

Fischer was shot once on a street just off the famed Sunset Boulevard.

Video captured by the doorbell camera of a nearby home captured Fischer’s screams of “Oh my God! I’ve been shot!” and “Help me!” and “I’m bleeding out from my chest!”

The two dogs, named Koji and Gustav, were returned unharmed a few days later when a woman showed up at a Los Angeles police station with them.

Detectives do not believe she was involved in the robbery or shooting and did not know if she would receive the $500,000 reward Lady Gaga had offered for the dogs’ return.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.