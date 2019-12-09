Police: Lake County teacher arrested for relationship with minor student

KELSEYVILLE (KRON) – A Lake County teacher was arrested on having an inappropriate relationship with a minor student, according school officials.

On Friday, Dec. 6, Kelseyville High School music teacher Cory Michael Cunningham, 38, was incarcerated and put on administrative leave.

Cunningham admitted to having an intimate relationship with the 17-year-old girl for the past several months.

Cunningham denied ever having sexual intercourse with the student.

He was arrested and booked at the Lake County Jail on charges of sending lewd material to a minor, genital penetration by foreign object, annoy or molest a child, willful cruelty to a child and destroy or conceal evidence.

Cunningham remains in custody with bail set at $75,000.

The Kelseyville Unified School District released a statement following the arrest.

“As always, our first priority is to safeguard students. We will inform KHS students this week that their teacher will remain out of the classroom until his matter is resolved, and we have put our counselors on notice in case any students need extra support.” Statement from the Kelseyville Unified School District

The school district also said it is working with legal counsel and local law enforcement on the matter.

It says it will not share additional information that could jeopardize the investigation or someone’s privacy.

“This is a small, close-knit community and having a teacher arrested on such allegations can bring up a range of difficult emotions for students and the community,” the statement said. “Rumors and public speculation are not helpful and can be harmful.”