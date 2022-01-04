Lake Oroville’s hydroelectric powerplant resumes operation after recent storms

OROVILLE, Calif. (KRON) – After being taken offline for five months, the Hyatt Powerplant at Oroville Dam has resumed hydropower generation, according to the Department of Water Resources.

On August 5, the powerplant was taken offline ‘due to historic low lake levels driven by the state’s ongoing severe drought conditions.’

Following recent rainstorms, the lake levels have been boosted and colder water in the reservoir was provided which allowed operations to resume.

“This is a significant milestone as California sees some relief from drought conditions,” said DWR Director Karla Nemeth. “Providing clean hydropower to the state energy grid allows DWR to assist in meeting the state’s clean energy goals.”

According to the DWR, the powerplant uses one generating unit to make electricity and supply to California’s electrical grid.

As rainfall continues and brings the lake levels higher, more units will also resume.