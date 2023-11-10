(FOX40.COM) — The ski season is ready to begin in the Lake Tahoe area, with one high-elevation resort set to open on November 10 and others prepping their openings in the days and weeks to follow.

Sierra Nevada ski resorts saw their ski season extended by several months in 2023 after some historic rain and snowfall in January and March.

Though these storms caused hazardous conditions across the state, the snowpack allowed some resorts to stay open through late summer with the help of snowmaking machines.

Since the start of the new water year on Oct. 1, Northern California has had several storms that, coupled with snowmaking operations, helped lead to the recently announced opening dates.

In mid-November, weather forecasters expect above-normal precipitation throughout California, with a 40-60% chance of heavy precipitation in the Sierra Nevada.

Below is a collection of resorts and their expected opening dates this 2023-24 ski season.

Friday, Nov. 10: Mt. Rose

Friday, Nov. 17: Boreal, Heavenly, NorthStar

Wednesday, Nov. 22: Palisades Tahoe

Friday, Nov. 24: Sugar Bowl

Friday, Dec. 1: Kirkwood

Saturday, Dec. 2: Sierra-At-Tahoe

Thursday, Dec. 7: Diamond Peak