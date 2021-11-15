Lake Tahoe scuba divers scoop out 18,000 pounds of trash

LAKE TAHOE, Calif. (KRON) — Bay Area residents flock to Lake Tahoe to soak in its beautiful blue waters and get away from the hustle and bustle of cities. The lake hosts 15 million visitors every year.

But there’s an ugly problem is hidden beneath the surface.

Lake Tahoe local Colin West has been diving into the problem with a team of scuba divers for the past three years. Divers covered 43 miles of shoreline and hauled out more than 18,000 pounds of trash.

LAKE TAHOE HEROES: The amazing scuba divers with Clean Up The Lake have hauled out 18,000 pounds of trash along 43 miles of shorelines.https://t.co/P21OCZklbx@kron4news pic.twitter.com/aXjQ6oWWJr — Amy Larson (@AmyLarson25) November 15, 2021

Their goal is to dive to the entire 72-mile circumference of the lake.

Divers started their Herculean effort in South Lake Tahoe, made their way up the east shoreline past Zephyr Cove, Sand Harbor, and Kings Beach, and are now diving on the west side.

“We are officially past Sunnyside on the west shore and headed back to South Lake where we launched,” said West, founder of Clean Up The Lake.

Volunteers sort trash collected from Lake Tahoe. (Clean Up The Lake)

The nonprofit group’s effort is the largest-ever underwater cleanup in Lake Tahoe’s history.

A team mostly comprised of volunteers is not letting snowy winter weather slow it down.

“We are beginning to prepare for winter dives,” West told KRON4.

Clean Up The Lake sorts trash scooped out of the lake into a database with hopes of understanding the roots of the problem and building mitigation measures to stop trash at its sources.

Once trash lands in the lake, especially plastic, metal, and rubber, it remains there polluting the water for decades.

West once found an old boom box from the 1970s. His team uses a rope pulling system to lift items heavier than 25 pounds out. Smaller items like soda and beer cans become lodged between the lake’s big boulders, making it hard for even scuba divers to pry them out by hand.

A diver finds one of more than 4,000 cans removed from Lake Tahoe. (Clean Up The Lake)

Most frequently found items of trash:

Plastic: 4,614 pieces / 1,924 lbs

4,614 pieces / 1,924 lbs Rubber: 1,075 pieces / 3,334 lbs

1,075 pieces / 3,334 lbs Metal: 8,153 pieces / 6,184 lbs

8,153 pieces / 6,184 lbs Glass And Ceramic : 5,252 pieces/ 2,304 lbs

: 5,252 pieces/ 2,304 lbs Clothing : 202 pieces / 183 lbs

: 202 pieces / 183 lbs Aluminum Cans: 4,369 pieces / 486 lbs

To learn more about Clean Up The Lake or sign up to volunteer, click here.