Lamborghini found overturned, abandoned on California road

CANNES, FRANCE – MAY 23: A luxury car drives on the Promenade de la Croisette during the 70th annual Cannes Film Festival at on May 23, 2017 in Cannes, France. (Photo by Antony Jones/Getty Images)

ALTADENA, Calif. (AP) – Authorities are searching for the driver of a fire-engine-red Lamborghini found upside down and abandoned on a Southern California canyon road.

The California Highway Patrol says droplets of blood were discovered at the scene of the crash on Angeles Crest Highway near Altadena.

Nearby hospitals were contacted, but the driver wasn’t found.

The Los Angeles Times reports video from the scene shows the overturned Lamborghini with its lights still on and debris scattered around.

It wasn’t immediately clear whether the driver and the vehicle’s owner are the same person.

The CHP says there are no video cameras in the area.

Officials seek owner of fire-engine-red Lamborghini that was found upside down and abandoned near Altadena https://t.co/kb28UQJOo3 — KTLA (@KTLA) December 11, 2019

LATEST NEWS HEADLINES: