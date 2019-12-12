Lamborghini found overturned, abandoned on California road

ALTADENA, Calif. (AP) – Authorities are searching for the driver of a fire-engine-red Lamborghini found upside down and abandoned on a Southern California canyon road.
The California Highway Patrol says droplets of blood were discovered at the scene of the crash on Angeles Crest Highway near Altadena.
Nearby hospitals were contacted, but the driver wasn’t found.
The Los Angeles Times reports video from the scene shows the overturned Lamborghini with its lights still on and debris scattered around.
It wasn’t immediately clear whether the driver and the vehicle’s owner are the same person.
The CHP says there are no video cameras in the area.
