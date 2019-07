LOS ANGELES (CNN) – Los Angeles police have announced they are getting a “germ-zapping” robot at their downtown station.

The station was fined in May after a state investigation found filthy conditions, rats, and even an officer with typhoid fever at the facility.

The $110,000 robot called Light Strike moves around and zaps the rooms with ultraviolet rays.

Officials said it kills up to 90% of germs.

The station also got a $5,000 machine to decontaminate shoes.