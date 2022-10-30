(KTLA) — A Los Angeles police officer was stabbed Sunday morning while responding to a report of a barricaded suspect in South Central.

Officers from the Los Angeles Police Department responded to the 300 block of East 52nd Street in South Park around 6:20 a.m. where a suspect was experiencing what police described as a narcotic-induced delirium.

The man was attempting to burn down his father’s house, LAPD Commander Hurtado said.

At some point while police were at the scene, an officer with LAPD’s Newton Division was stabbed, possibly in the leg.

The situation, according to police, escalated to a SWAT response and an evacuation of the surrounding neighborhood.

The severity of the injury was not immediately made clear by law enforcement, but the officer was treated, released from the hospital and is expected to make a full recovery.

“He is in great spirits and is eager to return to the field,” Commander Hurtado said over Instagram.

SWAT ultimately located the suspect after he took his own life. Authorities have not yet released the identity of the deceased suspect.

If you or someone you know is struggling with thoughts of suicide, help is available. Contact the 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline by phone at 988. You can also chat with a counselor online.