Large brush fire prompts evacuations in Mendocino County

MENDOCINO COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — A large brush fire in Mendocino County has prompted evacuations on Sunday.

The Hopkins Fire, which started burnings in the area of Moore Street and East Hopkins Street, sparked Sunday afternoon and has burned several structures.

Cal Fire said the fire has burned 275 acres so far and is 10% contained at last check.

Evacuations are in place for the following areas, per the Mendocino County Sheriff:

Road 144 to 5000 block of Eastside Calpella

North boarder is Highway 20 and Road 144 (on ramp/off ramp Redwood Valley)

East boarder is Lake Mendocino (lake)

West boarder is East Side Calpella RD between Highway 20 and Lake Mendocino Dr

Evacuation warnings are in place for the following areas:

North boarder is Road B in Redwood Valley East boarder is the East Side of Lake Mendocino (lake itself)

South Board is Redemeyer Rd (Hulda Dr & Rafello Dr)

West boarder is North State St

Lake Mendocino Drive from east side Calpella North to Milani Drive

The sheriff’s office said human and animal sheltering locations are being established.

No injuries have been reported.

CURRENT FIRE IN THE AREA OF MOORE STREET AND EAST HOPKINS STREET, LAW ENFORCEMENT AND FIRE PERSONNEL ARE ON SCENE PLEASE USE SITUATIONAL AWARENESS AND STAY OUT OF THE AREA — Mendocino Sheriff (@MendoSheriff) September 12, 2021