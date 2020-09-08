Large crowds gather at beaches, parks for Labor Day weekend

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) – The hot weather didn’t stop crowds of people from heading outdoors over the holiday weekend.

Popular beaches, lakes and parks have been packed since early Monday morning.

Smoke and hazy skies didn’t stop visitors at Yosemite over the Labor Day holiday, these images coming from a viewer showing the copper haze that completely blanketed the Half Dome area.

Even still, plenty of visitors stopped to take in the haunting view.

Up now to Lake Tahoe, where people descended upon Incline Village as early as 6 a.m. to celebrate Labor Day.

Crowds of people, some with masks, others maskless, made their way to the water with their boats paddleboards, and canoes to try and beat the heat.

It was an early start for folks flocking to Stinson Beach as well.

Long lines of cars backed up traffic before 7 a.m. to try and get a spot at the popular beach parking lot.

By midday you could see hundreds sunbathing and playing in the water, while the beach looked about 75 percent full, the parking lot was 100% full by midday, forcing some to make more of a trek to the sand.

Down in San Francisco Crissy Field was also packed, many brought their beach chairs and pups to the area.

Temps reached the 90’s in the city on Monday so catching a cool breeze off the coast was the name of the game.

