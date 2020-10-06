Large Trump sign appears in West Los Angeles

A massive Trump sign popped up on the hills along the 405 Freeway in the Sepulveda Pass on Tuesday morning.

The sign supporting President Trump faced northbound lanes near Getty Center Drive. The white lettering appears to be around 10 feet tall and mimics the style of the landmark Hollywood sign.

It was first reported at 6:41 a.m., according to the California Highway Patrol’s incident log, which referred to it as a “traffic hazard.”

The sign had been placed in an area with dry brush, and the reporting party was apparently concerned it could spark a blaze, the log stated.

The area has seen destructive brush fires in the past few years, including the Getty Fire last October and the Skirball Fire in December 2017. A smaller blaze also burned on the parched hillsides of the Sepulveda Pass earlier this year.

The sign — which was on private property — has since been removed by crews because it created a traffic hazard, as motorists slowed down to take photos, according to Eric Menjivar of CalTrans.

Officials still do not know when the letters were placed at the location and who put them there. Menjivar said it is also unclear who owns the land.

Tuesday marks exactly four weeks until the Nov. 3 general election.

