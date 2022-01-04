Larry Elder says he won’t run for California Governor in 2022

(KRON) – California Recall Replacement candidate Larry Elder says he will won’t be running for California Governor in 2022.
Instead, he’s launching a PAC to support Republicans running for congressional office.
“I ran for Governor because I wanted to make a difference,” Elder said.
“While I may not know what the future holds for me politically, our campaign’s ability to attract millions of votes and millions of dollars in a very short time demonstrates we have a message that resonates with Americans, and I believe we can put that to good use.”