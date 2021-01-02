Larry King hospitalized with COVID-19

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) — Larry King tested positive for COVID-19 and is currently hospitalized in Southern California, according to CNN.

The iconic talk show host has been receiving treatment at Cedars Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles after contracting the virus.

King, 87, has Type 2 diabetes and faced a number of medical issues in the past, including several heart attacks. King revealed he had been diagnosed with lung cancer and successfully underwent surgery to treat it.

Check back for updates