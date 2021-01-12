Last chance to apply for California small business grants

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON/KTXL) – Only a few more hours left for small businesses in California to apply for the first round of the Small Business COVID-19 Relief Grant Program.

Applications will be accepted through Wednesday, Jan. 13.

How to apply for your share of $500 million California small business relief grants

CalOSBA said the program has already received “thousands of completed applications.” Due to high website traffic, some businesses may have had trouble with access, and as a result, the application period was extended, with its original deadline for Jan. 8.

Businesses are eligible to receive as much as $25,000.

For more information, you can visit careliefgrant.com.