DONNER, Calif. (KRON) — Officials say over 3 feet of snow fell on Donner Summit near the Lake Tahoe area within the last six days.

Weather forecasts expect the snow to continue the next day and carry throughout next week. Tahoe Weather tweeted that April will pick up more snow than January through March combined.

The UC Berkeley Central Sierra Snow Lab reported in a tweet that 19 cm of snow fell the night of April 15, 65 cm in the last two days, and 100 cm in the last seven days.

In contrast, the Lab says the snow water equivalent is below average because of the melt of December snow. Officials say the snow water equivalent is still increasing, despite low amounts.

However, the abundance of snow caused several vehicle spinouts in the area. Officials warn of high winds and heavy snowfall on the road.

These factors cause visibility issues for drivers and can cause potential accidents. Authorities advise anyone on the road to drive slowly, with cation and with proper tire chains. Chain controls for the roads are enforced.