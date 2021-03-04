Latest COVID-19 updates in California: Thursday, March 4

A lab worker holds a vial of Johnson & Johnson’s Janssen coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine candidate in an undated photograph. (Johnson & Johnson/Handout via REUTERS)

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Find the latest information on the COVID-19 pandemic in California, including data on positive cases and other indicators, and information from local officials.

Daily Indicators

7-day positivity rate: 2.1%

14-day positivity rate: 2.5%

49,147,685 tests reported

CA COVID-19 confirmed cases: 3,488,467

CA COVID-19 hospitalizations: 4,449

COVID-19 fatalities in CA: 53,048

Vaccines in California

9,673,787 vaccines administered

Who can get vaccinated now:

– Phase 1A: Est. 3 million people

– Phase 1B: Est. 12 million people

The Western States Scientific Safety Review Workgroup completed its review of the federal process and concluded the Johnson & Johnson (Janssen) COVID-19 vaccine is safe and effective for use in the Western States. The Workgroup provided its confirmation to the Governors of California, Nevada, Oregon and Washington Tuesday evening, making the J&J vaccine the third COVID-19 vaccine supported for use in these states. Initial shipments of the vaccine were received this week.

County Tiers

40 counties in the Purple (widespread) Tier

16 counties in the Red (substantial) Tier

2 counties in Orange (moderate) Tier

Tiers are updated weekly on Tuesdays.

COVID-19 variants

Gov. Gavin Newsom announced the New York COVID-19 variant has been detected in two cases in Southern California.

According to the California Department of Public Health, multiple variants of the virus that causes COVID-19 have been identified globally during the pandemic and these genetic mutations are expected.

You can learn more about the variants here.