Latest COVID-19 updates in California: Wednesday, March 3

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Find the latest information on the COVID-19 pandemic in California, including data on positive cases and other indicators, and information from local officials.
Daily Indicators
- 7-day positivity rate: 2.2%
- 14-day positivity rate: 2.6%
- 49,028,048 tests reported
- CA COVID-19 confirmed cases: 3,484,963
- CA COVID-19 hospitalizations: 5,369
- COVID-19 fatalities in CA: 52,775
- COVID Hospitalizations: 4.597
Vaccines in California
- 9,458,722 vaccines administered
- Who can get vaccinated now:
– Phase 1A: Est. 3 million people
– Phase 1B: Est. 12 million people
The Western States Scientific Safety Review Workgroup completed its review of the federal process and concluded the Johnson & Johnson (Janssen) COVID-19 vaccine is safe and effective for use in the Western States. The Workgroup provided its confirmation to the Governors of California, Nevada, Oregon and Washington Tuesday evening, making the J&J vaccine the third COVID-19 vaccine supported for use in these states. Initial shipments of the vaccine were received this week.
County Tiers
- 40 counties in the Purple (widespread) Tier
- 16 counties in the Red (substantial) Tier
- 2 counties in Orange (moderate) Tier
Tiers are updated weekly on Tuesdays.
COVID-19 variants
Gov. Gavin Newsom announced the New York COVID-19 variant has been detected in two cases in Southern California.
According to the California Department of Public Health, multiple variants of the virus that causes COVID-19 have been identified globally during the pandemic and these genetic mutations are expected.
