SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Sacramento County District Attorney Anne Marie Schubert now has the backing of two of the state’s largest law enforcement groups in her bid to become California attorney general.

The Peace Officers Research Association of California and the California Association of Highway Patrolmen officially endorsed Schubert on Tuesday.

“I am honestly not only honored but I am humbled to stand here today as the choice of the men and women in law enforcement across California’s law enforcement agencies to be the next attorney general,” Schubert said.

Schubert is running without party preference against Gov. Gavin Newsom’s Democratic-appointed Attorney General Rob Bonta and Republicans Nathan Hochman and Eric Early.

Police groups pointed to her experience working with law enforcement for more than 30 years and her success in putting some of the state’s most notorious criminals in prison, including the Golden State Killer.

As state attorney general, Schubert would be required to investigate killings by officers. She said the latest endorsements would not affect her ability to be impartial in those investigations.

“My mission has and always will be to follow the facts of the law wherever it leads us. I’ve said it many times. If you’re a cop and you commit a crime, you’re going to be held accountable just like anybody else,” Schubert said.

Supporters of Schubert are confident she will tackle their concern that crime in California is rising.

“Someone who always has and always will stand with and protect our communities while collaboratively working with law enforcement to hold criminals accountable. Someone with the vision and experience to meet this moment head on,” said Brian Marvel, PORAC president.

Schubert said cutting down crime will be her first priority in office. She said she supports harsher penalties being reinstated for thefts, improving drug courts, and condemns the early release of offenders.

“I look forward to leading the movement that takes that courageous stand that enough is enough. We must fix the mistakes of the woke and reckless reforms that are now wreaking havoc on California,” Schubert said.

The primary is June 7. The two candidates with the most votes will then face each other in the November election.