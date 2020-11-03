Law enforcement on standby for possible Election Day protests

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KRON) – Law enforcement around California is on standby for possible election-related protests.

Metal barricades and caution tape surrounded the California State Capitol Monday.

The California Highway Patrol is denying any permits to demonstrate around the building this week.

Pulling into the eastern side of the building Monday afternoon sets of portable security lights.

Three of them set up near the exterior of the governor’s office.

State leaders and law enforcement agencies are preparing for possible protests this week based on the outcome of the election.

The California Highway Patrol is on tactical alert statewide this week.

A spokesperson Monday didn’t get specific but said the agency has officers available to respond to any incident and that CHP will continue to monitor the situation and plan resources accordingly.

As some states request help from the National Guard ahead of Election Day. A spokesperson for the governor’s Office of Emergency Services says there are no plans to do that, for now.

